GOLF: Peglers win prestigious Jim Beaumont Trophy

Rugby Golf Club’s Mixed Competitions started on Easter Monday with the prestigious Jim Beaumont Trophy.

The day was dry unlike last year with excellent playing conditions at the Clifton Road course. Some 22 pairs took part in the Greensome Stableford competition. The winners of the trophy for 2017 were Barry and Judith Pegler with 39 points.

In second place were Bob & Sue Graham with 36 points, while Paul & Kath Coleman came in 3rd again with 36 points. Unfortunately, Sam and Helen Webb, also with 36 points, lost out on countback.