GOLF: Plant and Waldron win Rugby Golf Club’s Mixed Open

Winning score of 45 points as weather holds out

Rugby Golf Club held a successful Mixed Open on Sunday (July 30) with both members and visitors playing. The weather held out and some good scores were recorded.

The winners, with 45 points, were Sarah Plant and Tom Waldron, with a visiting pair from Park Hill runners-up with 40 Points. Third also on 40 points were Jackie Frampton from Staverton Park and Steve Hamp from Rugby and in fourth place were Carol Scoggins from Staverton Park and Richard Wlodarczyk from Rugby.

The nearest the pins were won by two Rugby players, Hazel Oag and Steve Hamp.