GOLF: Rugby Golf Club members enjoy annual three-day trip

Alan Batchelor wins competition in Telford

Members of Rugby Golf Club Tuesday/Thursday gang held their annual away trip at Telford Golf and Country Club recently. In total 24 members spent three days enjoying good competitive golf. The trip was organised by Danny Mercer, ably assisted by competition secretary Michael Holden.

The course was in excellent condition with fast greens, the group was also blessed with mostly fine weather. Winner of the three-day competition was Alan Batchelor. Players travelled from near and far with the Clark brothers travelling from Irvine, Scotland and Oakham, Rutland respectively.

A special thank you goes to Danny for organising the outing for the last eight years, sadly, Danny now steps down from the role. The group looks forward to their next jaunt and the innovative skills of a new organiser.