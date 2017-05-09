GOLF: Rugby Golf Club’s Mixed May Day Trophy

Victory for new pairing Kevin Sargent and Robyn Crighton

Rugby Golf Club held its May Day Mixed Greensome Trophy competition last Monday, with 22 pairs taking part.

With challenging windy conditions there was some excellent scoring by some of the couples.

The winners of the trophy for 2017, with an excellent net score of 60.8 were new pairing Kevin Sargent and Robyn Crighton.

In second place were Frank & Jean Lewin with a net score of 66.4 followed closely in third place by Linda Long and Phil Turrell with a net score of 66.6.