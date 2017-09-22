GOLF: Scratch champion wins trip to play final in Mauritius

Chris beats UK’s best amateurs over three rounds at Belfry

Rugby’s Chris Abbott is off to Mauritius next month, having beaten the UK’s best amateur golfers to win the national title at the American Golf Scratch Championship.

Chris Abbott on his way to victory at the Belfry

Chris, 23, who plays his golf at Lutterworth Golf Club, won the title at Ryder Cup venue the Belfry and now progresses to the Heritage Resorts Tournament of Champions in Mauritius, where he will take on the winners of five other American Golf Championships.

Contested over three rounds across two days, Chris - whose handicap is +1 -came out on top with an impressive score of 6 over, despite challenging conditions.

He beat Joe Retford from Bathford by four shots, a margin that reflected some great scoring over two tough days.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” he said. “I had a good first round shooting 4 under but then conditions got really tough for the next, so 4 over felt quite good. I didn’t play my best in the final round, but thankfully it was just enough to get over the line.”

Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing and Communications at American Golf was delighted with the standard of competition and the golf that Chris produced to take the win.

“We’ve seen some of the UK’s best amateur golfers play incredible golf over the past three days,” he said. “To watch guys like Chris tread in the footsteps of Ryder Cup players past and see the pleasure they get from the competition on a stage like this is inspiring. It’s hugely satisfying and I’m incredibly proud to be a part of the American Golf team that has helped many of these players realise a dream.”

Chris confirmed Dan’s comments in his summary of the free event and looked forward to the next stage in the Championship: “We’ve been treated like royalty by American Golf these past two days,” he said.

“We’ve had free range balls, lunch provided and electronic leader boards. It almost makes you feel like you’re a professional – especially with all the cameras as well! I can’t wait to go to Mauritius for the Heritage Resorts Tournament of Champions, so getting over the line is fantastic.”

All of the Championship finals will be shown on Sky Sports across October and November.