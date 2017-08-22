GOLF: Seniors Open contested by 84 at Rugby Golf Club

First ever live leaderboard publicised results in clubhouse

Pictured, from left: Dave Thorpe, Danny Ramshaw, Colin Hudson, Den Atwell (Overall Winner), John Bradley, Wayne Knighton, Peter Hawkins, Mike Klodzinski (Captain).

Rugby Golf Club - Seniors Open

Benefiting from a day of pleasant sunshine and little wind last Thursday, a total of 84 golfers, 63 Rugby Golf Club members and 21 visitors from far and wide participated in the club’s annual Stableford competition.

A team of ten RGC volunteers assisted the senior captain Andrew Leech with car parking, start, registration and result checking. Plus a first ever live leaderboard in the clubhouse publicised all the results as soon as they were entered.

Prizes were allocated to the best three scorers in each of three senior age bands with an additional best visitor prize for whichever visitor had the best score within each band.

Age 55-68: 1 Wayne Knighton 41pts, 2 David Broome 40 pts (Buckinghamshire GC and Best Visitor Prize), 3 David Bailey 39pts.

Age 69-73: 1 Den Atwell (Overall Winner) 42pts, 2 Peter Hawkins 39pts, 3 Phil Dodd 38pts, 4 Best Visitor: Colin Baker (Newbold Comyn GC) 35pts.

Age 74+: 1 Danny Ramshaw 40pts, 2 Brian Coleman 39pts - Countback 3 Dave Thorpe 39pts, 4 Best Visitor: John Bradley (N.Wilts GC) 39pts.

Andrew would like to thank all members and visitors who entered the competition.