GOLF: Spring Bank Holiday Shield at Rugby Golf Club

Sarah Plant and Peter Hawkins top of 18 pairs

Rugby Golf Club Mixed Section held the Spring Bank Holiday competition on May 29, one of its annual trophy competitions. There were 18 pairs taking part this year in the Stableford draw for partners event. Pairs not playing with their regular playing partners making the games more interesting.

The winners for 2017 who were awarded the Spring Bank Holiday Shield by the club’sLady Captain, Anne Hawkins, were the pairing of Peter Hawkins (the lady captain’s husband) and Sarah Plant, who scored a fantastic 45 points in trying conditions. In second place with 42 points were Keith Oag and Sue Graham, while in third place with 39 points Kevin Sargent and Linda Ollivant.