GOLF: Visitors keen to return after Autumn Open welcome

Rugby Golf Club

PICTURE: A team of visitors and members ready to enjoy themselves in the Rugby Golf Club Ladies’ Open event – Linda Ollivant (Rugby), Anna Ducharme (Finham), Jean Hinson (Hearsall) and Glen Brazier (Rugby).

Rugby Ladies were delighted to welcome a number of visitors from six other golf clubs to take part in their Autumn Open Am/Am event.

The format of this full handicap competition was teams of four players, with the two best Stableford scores to count on all Par 4 and Par 5 holes and the three best Stableford scores to count on all Par 3 holes.

It was certainly a ‘lively’ competition, not least because it was a very windy day! The outright winners (with a score of 93) were Karen Thomas, Pat Johnson, Janette Mumford and Elaine Moore, all from Warmley Golf Club. Close on their heels (with 92 points) was a team from Rugby GC – Hazel Oag, Robyn Crighton, Pam Bond and Marie Ward.

Prizes were also awarded to teams that narrowly missed the first two places but who had the Best Front 9 scores (Sue Jones, Judith Pegler, Deb Harrad and Sue Tura, all from Rugby GC – 46 points) and the Best Back 9 scores (Caroline Brown and Veronica Smith from Rugby and Christine Ratcliffe and Dorothy Jones from Lutterworth GC – 44 points). ‘Nearest the ….’ awards went to Julie Garratt, Pat Johnson, Deb Harrad and Judith Pegler. All-in-all, the day was a great success, especially as the visitors enthusiastically vowed to return to take part in RGC’s next year’s Open events and to recommend others in their own clubs to do likewise – saying how impressed they were by the course itself and also by the extremely warm and friendly welcome that they had received from all the RGC members.

Ladies Scratch Team Promoted to Division 1

Rugby ladies were unbeaten in winning division 2 of the Inter County Ladies Scratch League and are now promoted to division 1. They beat Kings Norton and Droitwich and halved their matches against Maxstoke Park and The Herefordshire. The squad comprised of Abi Mortimer-Lane, Sue Jones, Judith Pegler, Reba Danson, Deb Harrad, Sarah Plant, Caroline Brown and Phoebe Anderson.