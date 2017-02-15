GOLF: Whitefields and Ansty

Latest competition results

WHITEFIELDS GOLF CLUB

The Men’s February Stableford at Whitefields, played on February 4 saw a win for Nick Hoare with 41 points, ahead of Ellis Roberts on 38 points and Jon Large third with 37 points.

The Senior Men’s February Medal was played in extremely cold conditions on February 10. First was Paul Wilson with net 71, runner-up Terry Hingston net 72 (on countback) from Dave Elliott, net 72.

Plans are already being made for the club to celebrate its 25th anniversary this coming July.

ANSTY GOLF CENTRE

And last week at Ansty Golf Centre, Week 15 of their Winter Alliance competition was won by Eddy Carroll with 42 points. Ian King was second and Tony Elsby third, both with 39 points.