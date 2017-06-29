GOLF: Whitefields members play 72 holes in longest day challenge

Charity rounds raise more than £2,000 for Macmillan Nurses

Last Friday eight members of Whitefields Golf Club set out to complete 72 holes of golf, walking and playing every hole on what was called the ‘longest day challenge’.

They started at 4.45am and finally finished at 6.15pm. All eight members achieved their aim of completing all the holes, club captain Andy Duke actually carrying his clubs for the full four rounds.

The weather was extremely kind to them as were other players on the course who let the two groups through whenever they came up behind them.

Only one small injury was sustained which happened on the last round, that being a strained ankle.

After the four rounds a shower, drinks and food and then a fun quiz was organised for the members and their families, which turned out to be a win for event organisers Gary and Paula Burdett whose team was called ‘4 rounds too many’.

The event was held in aid of the Macmillan Nurses and early indications show that in excess of £2,000 was raised by the members and their support helpers for this very worthwhile charity.

Other Whitefields results saw the Secretary’s Shield won by Ian Reid with 42 pts, ahead of Mike Burnett with 40 pts and third was Gary Cable with 39 pts.

The Seniors team played at home against The Windmill seniors and Whitefields won by 4 and a half to 1 and a half.