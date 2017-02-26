Search

GYMNASICS: Gold medal for Rugby’s tumbling team

Rugby Gymnastics Club's tumbling team with their gold medals

Rugby Gymnastics Club

Rugby Gymnastics Club have tumbled their way to gold medal success in the West Midlands Novice, Team Tumbling Championships (8-10 years).

The mixed team, pictured above, comprised Ruby-May Sayer, Louis Davies, Lydia Clewlow and Lola Slater.

Ruby-May narrowly missed out on a bronze individual medal and was placed fourth. All four gymnasts train at the club for four and a half hours a week.