GYMNASICS: Gold medal for Rugby’s tumbling team

Rugby Gymnastics Club

Rugby Gymnastics Club have tumbled their way to gold medal success in the West Midlands Novice, Team Tumbling Championships (8-10 years).

The mixed team, pictured above, comprised Ruby-May Sayer, Louis Davies, Lydia Clewlow and Lola Slater.

Ruby-May narrowly missed out on a bronze individual medal and was placed fourth. All four gymnasts train at the club for four and a half hours a week.