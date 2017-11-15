GYMNASTICS: Fantastic results for girls’ squad

Rugby Gymnastics Club

The girls’ squad representing Rugby Gymnastics Club have achieved sporting success in competition at the Regional Championships in Cannock over the last couple of months.

Grace McCollin and Erin McAulley competed at Level 5 in age with Grace becoming the Regional Champion in this category. In the same level out of age, Ffion Davies, Emma Lockley and Taylor Mitchell competed with Ffion becoming Regional Champion, Emma 3rd overall and Taylor 6th overall.

At Level 4 in age, Darcie Potten, Lina Tounsi, Daniella Hurwood and Sophie Chang competed and Darcie was selected to represent the West Midlands at the National Finals, with Lina as a reserve, Daniella was placed 1st on bars and Sophie 5th on vault.

Ava White and Skyler Davies competed at Level 4 out of age and Ava was placed 4th on floor and Julia Kaczmarek competed at Level 3 out of age and was placed 5th overall.

Great results for Rugby Gymnastics Club and the West Midlands region and a well done to all the girls and coaches for their hard work.