GYMNASTICS: Incredible haul of 71 medals for Rugby’s talented gymnasts

Success at Tom Wilson Invitational

PICTURED: Competitors in Tom Wilson invitational 2017: (Back from left) Ethan Clark, Christian Mobsby, Owen Print, Thomas Jones, Clayton Bell, Dylan Taylor-Walton, and Max Jenkins. (Middle)Jacob Marsh, Luke Marsh, Max Gardner, Taio Welch, Thomas Wilson, Liam Standeven, Soren Taylor and Hayden Taylor-Walton. (Front) Sam Gardner, Michael Ganta, Hayden Rankin, Dante Godfrey, Isaac Berry and Jack Cooper.

Gymnasts from the Men’s artistic squad at Rugby Gymnastics club were invited to compete at the Tom Wilson Invitational last month.

Some 21 boys aged between six and 18 competed from Rugby, performing skilled routines on six apparatus - floor, pommel, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar.

It was an extremely successful competition for the gymnasts, who brought home a total of 71 medals, 26 gold, 27 silver and 18 bronzes.

All of the squad compete regionally or nationally with many training between six and 30 hours per week with their coaches, Sergiy Kotlyarov and Julie Marsh at Rugby Gymnastics Club in Lower Hillmorton Road.