GYMNASTICS: Malakai selected for Great Britain tumbling team at world championships

Family needs to raise £1,500 for 12-year-old’s trip to Bulgaria next month

Talented tumbler Malakai Bojang has just received the fantastic news that he has been selected for the World Championships team to represent Great Britain in Bulgaria next month.

In Sofia, Malakai will compete against the best in the world in his age group.

The 12-year-old from Rugby, who trains at Milton Keynes Gymnastics Club, has been a member of the Great Britain tumbling team for three years.

Malakai was crowned British Champion in September 2015 but unfortunately suffered a serious ankle injury a few months after the competition which kept him out of action for six months.

Malakai worked extremely hard to come back from the injury and had the British Championships qualifier in June this year, where he won the gold medal and qualified for the British Championships in Liverpool in September.

There Malakai won the bronze medal in his age group. He was then selected to represent Great Britain in Portugal at the Loule Cup from October 4- 8.

Malakai qualified for the finals and took an impressive individual silver medal as well as team gold.

Last weekend he also became English champion for his 11/12 age category.

Malakai is looking forward to competing in the world championships and has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money to help towards the cost. British Gymnastics don’t fund the junior tumbling discipline so his family have to raise the £1,500 needed themselves.