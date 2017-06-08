GYMNASTICS: Medals at Pipers Vale

Rugby Gymnastics Club

Rugby’s Gymnasts who competed at Pipers Vale, pictured (left to right) are: U12s: Luke Marsh, Joss Phillips, Max Jenkins, Oliver Pendleton and Dylan Taylor-Walton. Juniors: Owen Print and Thomas Jones. U8s: Soren Taylor, Hayden Rankin, Taio Welsh and Markus Reh. U9s: Ethan Clark, Liam Standeven, Flynn McNeilage, Harry Loveridge.

U10s: Hayden Taylor-Walton and Jacob Marsh.

Men’s artistic gymnasts at Rugby Gymnastics Club competed over three days at a national invitational event at Pipers Vale in Ipswich last month. Again the squad demonstrated their ability and a high level of performance, achieving many medals in the various disciplines and age categories.

In the Under 8s Taio Welsh was 3rd on pommell. In the Under 12s, the team won silver. Luke Marsh was 2nd overall, 1st on pommel, 1st on parallel bars and 3rd on floor. Dylan Taylor-Walton was 3rd on vault.

In the Juniors Thomas Jones was 1st on vault and 3rd on high bar. Owen Print was 2nd on vault.

All of the squad compete regionally or nationally and many train over 20 hours a week at the Lower Hillmorton Road club.