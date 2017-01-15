GYMNASTICS: National squad selection for Luke and Clayton

Rugby Gymnastics Club

Two boys from Rugby Gymnastics Club have earned British squad selection for 2017.

Men’s Artistic Squad boys Luke Marsh, 11, and 13-year-old Clayton Bell, competed in the Men’s Artistic National Elite Grade Finals held at the GMAC in Birmingham in November 2016.

In the individual all-round competition both boys finished in fourth place.

Following on from this competition Rugby Gymnastics Club have now received confirmation that the two talented gymnasts have yet again been selected as members of the British Men’s Artistic Performance squad 2017.

This is a national squad for a small number of gymnasts who have been identified as having future international potential.

Being a member of the national squad requires a high level of commitment and attendance at national squad training sessions.

The boys train between 26 and 30 hours per work with their coach Sergey Kotlyarov at the Lower Hillmorton Road club.