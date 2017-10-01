GYMNASTICS: Outstanding performances in London Open

Medals for Rugby Gymnastics Club

PICTURED: Competitors in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics London Open 2017: Top (from left): Max Jenkins, Christian Mobsby, Owen Print, Dylan Taylor-Walton, and Hayden Taylor-Walton. Bottom (from left): Jacob Marsh, Hayden Rankin, Taio Welch, Luke Marsh, Max Gardner, Soren Taylor, and Ethan Clark.

The Men’s Artistic Gymnastics London Open 2017 took place at Redbridge Sports and Leisure Centre in Ilford over the first two weekends in September. Gymnasts from the age of seven upwards travelled from all around the country to compete in this prestigious event. Among the competitors were 2016 Olympic medallists Max Whitlock and Nile Wilson.

Gymnasts from the Men’s artistic squad at Rugby Gymnastics club competed in a number of categories, all demonstrating their skills with high-level routines on six pieces of apparatus. Outstanding performances were displayed from Christian Mobsby and Luke Marsh who received multiple medals in their categories.

In the U12s Club Level 4, Christian Mobsby finished in all round 4th position taking the gold medal on floor and bronze medal on pommel horse.

In the U12s Elite Level 4, Luke Marsh finished all round in silver medal position; taking gold medal on High Bar, Silver medal on rings and bronze medal on pommel horse.

All of the squad compete regionally and nationally with many training over 20 hours with their coaches, Sergiy Kotlyarov and Julie Marsh at Rugby Gymnastics Club on Lower Hillmorton Road, Rugby.