GYMNASTICS: Success for Rugby gymnasts competing for West Midlands

Rugby Gymnastics Club Men’s Artistic Squad

Rugby Gymnastic Club boys pictured with some of their team members from West Midlands. They are: Elite Level 6 – Clayton Bell.

Elite Level 3 – on left: Max Jenkins. Elite Level 4 – Middle: Luke Marsh, Dylan Taylor-Walton. Elite Level 1 & 2 - Hayden Taylor-Walton, Max Gardner and Ethan Clark. Club Level 4 – Christian Mobsby. Club Level 2 – on left: Jacob Marsh.

A number of gymnasts from Rugby Gymnastics Club Men’s Artistic Squad qualified to compete for West Midlands at the Men’s Artistic National Elite and Development Grade Finals held at the GMAC in Birmingham between November 3-5.

The boys competed across a number of age categories in both team and individual competitions achieving great results.

The Elite Level 3 (Under 11s) team including Rugby gymnast Max Jenkins took 2nd place, while the Elite Level 4 (under 12s) team, including Luke Marsh and Dylan Taylor-Walton took 3rd place and Elite Level 6 (under 15s) team including Clayton Bell from Rugby took 1st place.

In the individual all round Elite Level 6 competition Rugby gymnast Clayton Bell took the gold medal and Christian Mobsby took bronze in the Club Level 4 competition.

All of the gymnasts train between 20-30 hours per week with their coaches Sergiy Kotlyarov and Julie Marsh at Rugby Gymnastics Club in Lower Hillmorton Road.