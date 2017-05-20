GYMNASTICS: Superb silvers at English championships

Rugby Gymnastics Club

Following on from their vaulting success at the British Championships, Tom Jones (U16) and Owen Print (U18) returned from the Men’s English Gymnastics Championships 2017, with silver medals.

Luke Marsh (U12) was also rewarded with a silver medal for his parallel bar routine. Clayton Bell (U14) was placed sixth in his all round competition.

All gymnasts train for more than 20 hours a week at Rugby Gymnastics Club in Lower Hillmorton Road with their high performance coach, Sergiy Kotlyarov.