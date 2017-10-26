HALF MARATHON: New course starts at Hart Field on Sunday

Runners will do two laps around Barby Lane and Onley Lane before returning back along old railway line

The Rugby Half Marathon takes place this Sunday morning (October 29) starting at 10am from the Hart Field on Lower Hilmorton Road.

The race then sees the runners do two laps around Barby Lane and Onley Lane before returning back to Rugby along the Great Central Railway line to finish at Hart Field.

It will be possible to enter on the day and ALL runners are asked to use the Rugby Town FC car park on Butlin Road and not to park on adjacent roads.

There will be a rolling programme of road closures to ensure safe running for all competitors.

Please see: www.theraceorganiser.com/listed-races/rugby-half-marathon for last minute details and information.