HOCKEY: Bilton Grange boys celebrate Midlands title

Under 11s win In2Hockey regional championship

The U11s Boys: Mark Tovey (staff), Alasdair Kerr, Freddie Gomersall, Jimmy Scanlon, William Tarrant, Ben English, Augustus Wenham, Luke Morshead, Edgar Coates, Finlay McPherson, Chris Hodge (staff).

The U11 boys’ hockey team at Bilton Grange have continued their winning streak and been crowned England Hockey’s Midlands Champions.

The boys took part in the In2Hockey championship competing against top teams from across the Midlands region and won every one of their matches. No stranger to success, the boys were previously placed fifth in the IAPS National competition having won the Midlands round.

Boys U11 team coach, Mark Tovey said: “The boys are having a fantastic season. They have gelled well as a team, they are determined and they put their heart and soul into their training sessions.

“Their success is well-deserved and I’m really very proud of them.”