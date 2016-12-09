HOCKEY PICTURES: Slideshow of Men’s 1sts v Stone

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club

REWHC Men’s 1st XI 4

Rugby & East Warwickshire Men's 1st XI in their game against Stone on Saturday. PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Stone 3

The Men’s 1st XI beat Stone 4-3 to now go five points clear at the top of the table.

After a slow start by Rugby, Stone scored but Rugby began to get a hold of the game, gaining more possession and this allowed Ben Kluth to score the equaliser from a rebound off a short corner.

Kristian Browne then put Rugby in the lead with a drag flick and they managed to hold the advantage into the half time break.

In the second half Rugby began to pile on more pressure and were rewarded with two goals, another from Ben Kluth and one from Richard Hill.

However, near the end of half a lapse in concentration allowed Stone to score two goals. Rugby managed to hold off Stone for the final five minutes to secure the win. Man of the match went to Tom Robson.

Leek 6

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 1

Ed Wiltshire scored his first goal of the season with a some brilliant link-up play with Liam Brown.

There were debuts for Adam Hewitt and Jack Murphy and a return for Bestie and Avanish Mistry, but it was a disappointing day at the office for the team.

Rugby will take what positives they can from the game and move on.

REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 1

Birmingham Uni 2

A defensive masterclass, including Gareth Unett playing left back at a point, with Connor Robson making excellent saves all game meant Rugby went into half time 1-0 down, having absorbed plenty of pressure. Rugby were unlucky to concede a second, seeing as their captain booted the ball a few seconds before it went over the line.

Fine counter-attacking hockey on occasions towards the end of the game resulted in two short corners in succession, an own goal from the Birmingham keeper putting the score at 1-2 at the final whistle.

Although it was another defeat for Rugby, they did well to keep the scoreline down against a good opposition.

Loughborough Students 5

REWHC Men’s 4th XI 0

The scoreline doesn’t really reflect an excellent game, in which Rugby held their structure and only conceded once in the first half.

Man of the match went to Blue for some brilliant saves to keep Rugby in the game.

Boots 3

REWHC Men’s 5th XI 1

The 5s lost 3-1 away to Boots, despite a valiant effort after losing Chris’s right knee and Rich’s left thumb early in the first half.

Josh scored a quick goal on the counter to start the game but Boots piled on the pressure, scoring on a quick rush.

Rugby held strong but lost composure after a series of injuries, allowing Boots to score twice off a rebound both times.

Some rearranging at half time had a battered and bruised Rugby side fighting hard to stay in the game, with a series of strong saves from Matt W in goal and Tim and Keith holding strong in defence, despite a telling off by the umpire for Tim.

Both teams enjoyed plenty of pressure but goals were a premium and the score didn’t change from the first half. Man of the match went to Matt W.

Warwick 3

REWHC Men’s 6th XI 2

With league games finishing two weeks early, the 6ths played a friendly away at Warwick.

A poor start saw Rugby concede three goals in a first half to forget.

However, after an inspiring half time team talk from James, they came out a lot sharper in the second half, with Jammy pulling a goal back.

Warwick then won a penalty corner, with Rich A making a triple save in goal on his debut for the 6th team.

Rugby then won a series of penalty corners and Sam B and Max came close with powerful strikes.

Guy’s goal was ruled out, but he did score later in the second half after an interception on the halfway line by Fin who unselfishly set up Guy for a tap-in.

Warwick managed to hold on in the final stages, but Rugby can take lots of positives from a much improved second half performance.

Leamington 3rd XI 2

REWHC Ladies 2nd XI 3

The teams were level on points so Rugby knew it was going to be a tough game.

The first half, despite being end to end, was fairly uneventful. After a rousing team talk from Claire Rugby started to look like they wanted to win. Emma scored first goal with a cracking strike from one of many attacking penalty corners.

Leamington equalised then went ahead shortly after. At 2-1 down with ten minutes to go Rugby gave it everything and Rachel crossed the ball into the attacking D for it to be taken around their keeper for 2-2.

The whole team worked incredibly hard right to the final whistle with Lou-Lou having the last touch of the game to win Rugby the match and three points.

This was Evie’s last game before she goes on her travels and the team will really miss her.

Man of the match was Emma A (with votes to Evie, Rach, Catherine, Emily and Natalee).

Fixtures for Saturday (10th):

M1 v Burton - away

M2 v Cannock - 1400 - Hart Field

M3 v West Bridgford - away

M4 v West Bridgford - 1200 - Rugby School

M5 v Belper - 1200 - Rugby School

M7 v Barton - away

L1 v Cannock - away

L2 v Edgbaston - 1430 - Bilton High

L3 v Barford Tigers - away