HOCKEY SLIDESHOW: Ladies 1st XI against Stratford

Action from their 1-1 draw at Bilton School on Saturday

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Rugby & East Warwickshire Ladies 1st XI drew 1-1 with Stratford on Saturday PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

REWHC Ladies 1st XI 1

Stratford 1

League leaders the Ladies 1s had a tougher than expected game against Stratford 1s.

The end score was 1-1 with a fantastic goal from Man of the Match Emma Allan.

More work is needed to ensure Rugby win the next six. Thank you to all who supported.

REWHC Ladies 2nd XI 3

Coventry and NW 2

Rugby started strongly and maintained composure throughout the game.

Emma Allroggen hit a cracking strike from a penalty corner straight into the bottom right corner of the goal, Lou-Lou showed her skill and scored the second from a pass from Hannah Allroggen.

Ellen scored the third goal with a lovely deflection on the right post from another penalty corner. C&NW scored before half time after a goalmouth scuffle.

C&NW pulled a goal back in the second half, but Rugby worked at maintaining possession to ensure they could not equalise.

The whole team worked exceptionally hard for the entire game and thoroughly deserved to go home with three points.

Man of the Match to Lou Lou and Nat, both had great games.

REWHC Ladies 3rd XI 2

Sutton Coldfield 0

The 3s had a great game against Sutton, creating lots of goal chances.

Everyone played very well, with great movement up front from Nadine, Hannah and Annabelle.

Lauren proved her ability down both wings in the midfield providing great opportunities into the D, along with Maria and Izzy.

Great communication at the back from Gemma and some awesome saves from Ella. The team glued together really well. Goals came from Maria and Man of the Match Lauren.

Sutton Coldfield 1

REWHC Men’s 1st XI 1

Men’s 1s drew 1-1 with Sutton Coldfield. The boys are very disappointed as a big win was very possible. Normally Rugby are slow to start but they were the ones who were pressuring all the way through the first half.

However, they couldn’t find a way to score until a short corner on the final whistle, with Chris Graham scoring a sliding deflection to go 1-0 up.

In the second half Rugby again were putting their opponents under more and more pressure, but a short corner mid way through the half for Sutton allowed them to equalise.

Richard Hill then received a green for a bad tackle but once Rugby were back to 11 they continued to push but couldn’t find a goal.

The last ten minutes was end to end, which made for a fascinating finish.

Man of the Match went to Andrew Walker.

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 7

West Bridgford 6

Rugby’s reshuffled side conceded within five minutes, with a tap in past the outstretched Danny Bell.

Luckily a visionary ball from Alex Watkins at right back to Max at left allowed him to level.

An energetic high press led by Leigh Spacey allowed Sellers to calmly finish a short corner.

Max then from a short corner set up Wokka to deceptively slice in the next.

Max brought the score to 3-2, then with minutes left the ball was played from Russell out right, down the line and across the baseline for Rugby to deflect in at the far post.

Rugby then conceded four short corners in the second half, but managed to maintain just enough composure to never actually go down, but defensive mindset must be improved for next week.

REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 0

Lichfield 2 (Saturday)

Leek 0 (Sunday)

REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 1

Before this weekend Rugby were bottom of the league having won only one game this season, so needed to pick up points to have any hope of staying up.

Against Lichfield Rugby just didn’t take their chances.

Starting with only ten players on Sunday, kindly joined by Stuart Morgan after 25 minutes, a lot of grit and determination had kept Leek out.

Rugby then surprised themselves by going 1-0 up, Giles Morrison striking down the middle of the goal and between the legs of the Leek keeper.

The second half remained evenly matched and the defence of Thomas Webb, Giles Morrison, Callum Mackay, James McGee and Avanish Mistry repelled everything thrown at them.

Those important three points take them off the bottom of the league. Man of the Match Stuart Morgan, clearly not just there to make the numbers up.

Nottingham University 5

REWHC Men’s 4th XI 0

The 4s very undeservedly lost 5-0 to Notts Uni. An excellent first half resulted in 0-0 at half time.

The Students then upped their game and opened the scoring. Unfortunately the second half wasn’t as good, making Rugby’s heads drop. Great effort from everyone, showing they can compete with the students.

Connor made some class saves throughout but Man of the Match went to Euan for solid defending.

Leicester Westleigh 2

REWHC Men’s 6th XI 3

The men’s 6s got a vital away win at Leicester Westleigh in a heated six-pointer down at the bottom of the table. Westleigh scored from two early penalty corners.

However, Rugby managed to answer back with a penalty corner strike, injected by Gareth, stopped by DT and scored by Rich.

Rugby then took control of the game with Westleigh trying to defend their lead at all costs. It took quite a few penalty corners before the umpire finally brandished a green card to a Westleigh player for two deliberate feet.

From one of these penalty corners, Sam hit the post and Gareth swept in the rebound, ruled out for an apparent back stick.

Fortunately, with ten minutes to go, Rich flicked in a goal from a penalty corner. A minute from time Sam hit the post with another but Gareth put in the rebound again, fortunately not disallowed this time.

REWHC Men’s 7th XI 1

Sutton Coldfield 2

Club fixtures for Saturday (25th)

M1 v Warwick – 1400 – Hart Field

M2 v B’ham Uni - away

M3 v Notts Uni - away

M4 v Loughborough Students – 1200 – Rugby School

M5 v Beeston - away

M6 v Northampton Saints – 1530 – Hart Field

M7 v Northampton Saints - away

L1 v Telford & Wreakin – 1230 – Bilton High

L3 v Olton – 1030 – Bilton High