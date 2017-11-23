HOCKEY SLIDESHOW: Ladies 2nd XI v Hampton in Arden

Pictures from their 2-1 win at Rugby College
It was a good weekend for Rugby’s ladies’ hockey teams on Saturday, with the 1st XI winning 3-0 in their top-of-the -table clash at Towcester.
Rugby & East Warwickshire remain leaders of Midlands Division 2 ahead of Kettering, with Towcester slipping to third.
In Warwickshire Division 2 the ladies’ 2nd XI move up to third after their 2-1 win over Hampton in Arden 2nds. Rugby’s 3rds also beat Edgbaston 5ths 4-0.
There were mixed fortunes for the men’s teams, with the 1st XI losing 3-4 to Lichfield in the Midlands Premier Division to remain mid-table.
The 2nds lost 2-1 to Nottingham University and are also mid-table in the Midlands 2nd XI Premier Division.
The 3rds eased past their Lichfield opposition 9-2 in the Midlands 3rd XI Premier Divisionand again are mid-table.
The 4th XI had a tough day against the Loughborough Students 4ths going down 11-1, but Rugby’s 5ths won 3-1 against Belper 4ths.
Rugby’s 6th XI beat Burton 5ths 3-2 and the 7th XI lost 9-1 to Leicester 4ths.
