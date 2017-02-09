HOCKEY SLIDESHOW: Pictures from the Men’s 2nds v Notts Uni

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Action from Hart Field on Saturday between the Men's 2nds and Nottingham University

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club teams in their respective league games.

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 3

Notts Uni 5

Rugby were soon 1-0 up this week, after Kristian Browne set up Sam Kirk. The visitors’ defence had held solid until then, when the middle of the pitch again split in line with Moses’ request.

Nottingham’s equaliser was good, but their next two goals were scrappy. It could have been worse but for Connor Robson, stepping in for Danny Bell.

After a revitalised chat at half time Rugby got back into it, winning the second half after goals from Oliver Dear and Liam Brown.

This great battle ended in defeat but Rugby have lots to take into next week against Stourport.

Man of the Match went to Connor, with special mention to Tom Carter for workrate.

REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 0

Beeston 3

Men’s 3s had a disappointing 3-0 loss at home to Beeston. A mistake in the middle and a fortunate deflection put the visitors 2-0 up.

Rugby were unable to beat the Beeston keeper from a couple of one v ones or from any of their well practised short corners.

In looking to pull one back the pace of the opposition caught Rugby out and at 3-0 down hearts were no longer in it.

Man of the match was Jacob Till.

Good umpiring from Keith and Adrian.

Sutton Coldfield 1

REWHC Men’s 4th XI 5

The 4s won 5-1 away against Sutton Coldifeld. Mathew Nobes scored a hat-trick, with one each for for Xander and Calum.

There were several cards for the opposition, but none for Rugby, who also saved a third flick against them this season thanks to Dave Reay.

Man of the Match was Calum.

REWHC Men’s 5th XI 3

Boots 2

The 5s won 3-2 against Boots, with Adam accidentally scoring all three goals. A slow start from Rugby saw Boots score a short corner but Adam answered from a short corner, with a botched pass to Matty on the back post with nigh perfect technique that bounced over an unsuspecting keeper. Boots answered soon after with another goal from a second short.

The battle of the short corners finished with Ciaran brilliantly sending the ball to Adam’s idle stick.

The second half brought impact sub Tim into the game as Rugby finally started to play their game with the lone goal in open play coming from an incredible set-up from Matty that found Man of the Match Adam at the back post.

Coalville 4s 5

REWHC Men’s 6th XI 0

Despite such a great start to 2017, the 6ths gave a poor display this time, with a lack of end product despite plenty of work rate.

They started by giving away two penalty corners, the first blocked on the line by Gareth for the second game in a row, the second resulting in Coalville scoring.

Fin nearly equalised immediately with a good run down the right, but was denied by a good save.

Towards the end of the first half, Coalville made a good run down the left wing to set up their second goal for 2-0 down at half time. Coalville then scored an impressive solo goal, leaving Rugby depleted.

Despite dominating possession for the rest of the half and playing against ten men for two minutes following a green card, Rugby failed to create any scoring opportunities, with Coalville added two more goals on the break to complete a 5-0 rout.

REWHC Ladies 1st XI 3

Bloxwich Ladies 1

Goals were scored by Nicki, Man of the Match Lil and Emma Allan.

REWHC Ladies 3

Berkswell & Balsall Common 1st XI 2

This must-win game at Warwick Uni against a strong Berkswell side saw Rugby bring home three points, despite making it very difficult for themselves at times.

They worked well as a team and made a lot of effort to give each other options.

Rugby’s first goal was struck just inside the D by Dr Mary and put away by Berkswell’s defence, the umpire eventually awarding it.

Berkswell equalised through a penalty corner before half time, and after a stern team talk Rugby fought back for Dr Mary to put them 2-1 up.

Berkswell scored a second penalty corner which was disallowed for being waist height before Lou-Lou capitalised from a Rugby short corner with a deflection past the keeper.

Lydia had another storming game in goal, Rachel for her solid performance in defence and Dr Mary for having a really strong game, but Lou-Lou was voted Man of the Match for her tireless performance up front.

REWHC Ladies 3rd XI 1

Warwick Uni 0

Rugby had a tough game but managed a 1-0 win. Play was end to end in the first half and Laura converted Nadine’s strike from a short corner. Rugby dug deep in the second half with some good chances and great defending.

Lottie had a superb save from a one-on-one situation. Man of the match went to Lottie after another great win.