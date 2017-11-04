HOCKEY SLIDESHOW: Rugby’s Men’s 2nd XI in their 2-2 draw with Loughborough Town

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club

PICTURES BY MIKE BAKER

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Men's 2nds v Loughborough Town

Stourport 5 REWHC Men’s 1st XI 5

An exciting game for the neutral began with Rugby going 1-0 down very early on.

Rugby grew into the game and equalised soon after through Tom Robson with a composed finish. Stourport then took the lead through a short corner before Oliver Dear was unfortunate as the ball struck his foot on the line giving Stourport a 3-1 lead after the flick. Jacob Till then brought one back with a fine solo effort round the keeper.

Stourport led a 4-2 at half time, but the second half saw a Rugby fight back with Szymon Oszyjczyk converting a drag flick for 4-3 before Stourport scored an unstoppable flick coming off the post. Rugby worked tirelessly and Szymon completed his hat-trick for 5-5.

The men's 2nds in action at Hart Field last weekend

A valuable point was earnt while Rugby men’s felt that it was two points dropped. But the determination and effort from all the players highlights the passion from this team to play at this level. Worcester at home next week is a must win.

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 2 Loughborough Town 2

Rugby started poorly and thought it best to play with 12 men due to Bestie coming on without a player going off! This resulted in a 10 minute yellow for Lee Marriott.

Despite this Rugby scored first from an aerial drag flick from Chris Harding. James picked up two green cards for separate offences but Rugby still managed to lead 1-0 going into half time, having played with ten men for most of it.

The second half started with more Loughborough pressure and a scrappy goal at the back post. Rugby struggled to get the ball out of their half and Connor Robson had to make some vital saves. With eight minutes remaining, Joe scored Rugby’s second goal at a very congested back post. Unfortunately, the visitors scored a 3-on-1 to finish all square.

Man of the match: Connor Robson.

REWHC Men’s 2nd XI 3 Warwick University 1

A youthful 2nd XI faced a rearranged league game. Rugby started well and soon broke the deadlock through a short corner converted by Chris Harding. Rugby didn’t let the pressure drop and soon Adam Hewitt doubled the lead with a well placed shot into the bottom corner.

Warwick pulled one back before half time with a short corner of their own.

During the second half Rugby afforded Warwick too much time on the ball and were sloppy in possession. However the Rugby defence, marshalled well by Connor Robson, kept out everything that was thrown at them. With a few minutes remaining the pressure on Rugby was relieved by a second goal from a short for Harding. A vital win, earning four points from the weekend.

Man of the match: Chris Abraham.

Loughborough Town 0 REWHC Men’s 3rd XI 5

In what was one of their best performances so far, the first half featured two goals from birthday boy Gaz Unett as he tapped in a pass at the back post and fired another between the keeper’s legs. The half continued with strong passing around the back from Rugby. Loughborough Town pushed hard on any breaks, but were able to hold them back. Euan also managed to get a green.

The second half featured much of the same play from Rugby with good composure and shape as Gaz completed his hat-trick with another tap in. Ben Kluth added another and the half finished with an own goal from Loughborough off a shot going wide.

Man of the match: Gaz for the hat-trick.

Birmingham Uni 3 REWHC Men’s 4th XI 3

The fourth team continued their great start to the season, earning a point against a team that had previously scored 16 without reply.

An impressive start had the students on the back foot and a short corner put Rugby 1-0 up, Joe Roberts-Nuttall with a sliding deflection. Birmingham stepped it up and were soon 2-1 ahead. Heads didn’t drop and Jack Fisher levelled before half time.

Rugby arguably had the better of the chances in the second half. Man of the match Peter Willis put everything on the line to keep the uni side at bay, but with ten minutes to go a bit of unseen football allowed them to go in front. Riled up, the 4ths won a short corner and Pete scored the equaliser with a straight strike, a classic routine. The league is starting to sit up and take notice!

REWHC Men’s 5th XI 4 Derwent 2

Rugby started strongly, with Dave opening the scoring early on from a rebound. Although passing was sloppy at times in the first half, a pinpoint pass from Rich allowed a touch from Max to send the ball rolling past the keeper for 2-0.

After conceding from a penalty corner, an amazing dribbling run from the halfway line allowed Paddy to slot the ball home to restore Rugby’s two-goal lead at half time.

Just like two weeks ago, they conceded early in the second half and started fearing another draw.

However, despite close chances from Mark, Rich, Paddy, Max and Ross, another great dribbling run from Paddy allowed him to score his second to pick up a well deserved Man of the match and round off their first win of the season.

REWHC Men’s 6th XI 9 Loughboro’ Town 6th XI 0

M6 added a couple more hat-tricks to the club tally in a 9-0 demolition, with one each for Man of the match Archie Houghton and Owen Armstrong. Two goals from Alfie Kay and a piledriver from Josh Russell made up the total in an assured display of quick passing and teamwork.

At the other end, Charlie Bell marshalled the defence with confidence beyond his years to ensure a clean sheet when the visitors did threaten, as it certainly wasn’t one-way traffic.

Notable midfield performances came from Joe Manning and Olly Wooley, keeping up the work rate throughout regardless of the score line.

Loughborough Town 3

REWHC Men’s 7th XI 2

REWHC Ladies 1st VI 4 Ashby 0

With Halloween approaching Rugby conjured up a 4-0 victory that left opponents, Ashby, spellbound. The visitors’ nightmare began when Springett smashed home a short corner as with Rugby launched wave upon wave of attack. India tricked her way past the Ashby defence and her treat of a cross was dispatched by Emma Allen. The game was effectively over when Issy B carved out Rugby’s third on the stroke of half time.

The home side eased off after the break and Ashby, having blown out the cobwebs, made more of a game of it. India hammered the final nail in the coffin with a fine finish from a short corner switch back. Captain Belinda Stephens said: “It was important to settle into our patterns of play early and the opening goal was a real bonus - straight out of Sue’s spellbook. Hopefully we can build on this and, next week, produce some real fireworks!”

Club fixtures Saturday 4th:

M1 v Worcester - away

M2 v Harborne - away

M3 v Notts Uni – 1200 – Rugby Sch’

M4 v Beeston – 1200 – Rugby School

M5 v North’pton Saints (Dav) - away

M6 v Coalville - away

M7 v Burton – 1530 – Hart Field

L1 v Solihul Blossomfield - away

L2 v L Buckby – 1430 – Rugby College

L3 v Old Sills - away

L4 v Atherstone – 1230 – Rugby College