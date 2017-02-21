HOCKEY: Vintage team through to semi-finals

Victory sets up trip to Bournemouth for next round
Vintage Plate quarter-finals
Charnwood Mountsorrel Vintage XI 1
Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club Vintage XI 2
Rugby opened the scoring after 90 seconds through a well-taken goal from Richard Allan and it wasn’t long before Guy Smith scored the second. Charnwood pulled one back after 20 minutes, which was pretty much against the run of play.
From then on the goalkeepers both kept their teams in it with the Charnwood keeper being the busier of the two. Rugby had some excellent chances to increase their lead but preferred to keep their travelling supporters on tenterhooks until the final whistle. A well disciplined performance from the whole squad. A job well done!
Almost Done!
Registering with Rugby Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.