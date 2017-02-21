HOCKEY: Vintage team through to semi-finals

Victory sets up trip to Bournemouth for next round

Vintage Plate quarter-finals

Keith Slaughter in action at the weekend

Charnwood Mountsorrel Vintage XI 1

Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club Vintage XI 2

Rugby opened the scoring after 90 seconds through a well-taken goal from Richard Allan and it wasn’t long before Guy Smith scored the second. Charnwood pulled one back after 20 minutes, which was pretty much against the run of play.

From then on the goalkeepers both kept their teams in it with the Charnwood keeper being the busier of the two. Rugby had some excellent chances to increase their lead but preferred to keep their travelling supporters on tenterhooks until the final whistle. A well disciplined performance from the whole squad. A job well done!