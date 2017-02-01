HOCKEY: Vintage victory puts Rugby into quarter-finals

England Hockey Masters Over 50s Shield

Rugby’s Vintage team (back from left): Jon Bass, Mark Swaby, Tim Rowe, Mike Mourant, Richard Allan and David Robson.

David Assheton in action against Old Wulfrunians

(Front) Gareth Naylor, Keith Slaughter, Jammy Ram, Reg Sharratt, David Assheton and David Thompson.

England Hockey Masters Over 50s Shield

Old Wulfrunians HC Mens Vets 0

Rugby and East Warwickshire HC Vintage XI 7

Rugby & East Warwickshire HC went to Harper Adams University College for round two of the competition. Rugby started slowly but gradually ramped up the pace and went in at half time two up.

The second half was largely one-way traffic apart from the odd break away. Rugby added another five in the second half and ran out worthy winners.

Goals came from Mark Swaby (2), David Thompson (2), Richard Allan (2) and David Assheton. A green card for Mark Swaby for dissent was the only blemish on a very workmanlike performance. Keith Slaughter missed so many chances he probably avoided buying three jugs of beer!

A very sound defensive performance meant that stand-in keeper Reg Sharratt only touched the ball three times.

Next up is an away quarter-final at Charnwood Mountsorrell HC on February 19.