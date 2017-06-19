HURLING: Warwickshire win at Croke Park

Rugby’s Mike Cremin contributes to fine victory

Warwickshire win Lory Meagher Cup at Croke Park

Warwickshire 0-17

Leitrim 0-11

By Andy Moore

Warwickshire won the Lory Meagher Cup by six points over Leitrim in Croke Park on Saturday with Rugby’s Mike Cremin contributing to the fine victory. It was the Shakespeare County’s second win in four years in Ireland’s fourth tier hurling competition.

We asked the 2015 All Star what he was feeling at full time?

“Relief,” he said. “To finally play in Croke Park and win was amazing. The delight and excitement it brought to others, such as long-time supporters and family members made it extra special.”

Leitrim were the better side in the first half and deservedly lead 10 points to 8 at half time. What was said at half time to produce such a dramatic turnaround?

“A lot of people spoke at half time and there were harsh words said. We told ourselves we want want to let ourselves down and we didn’t in the second half.”

In the second half Warwickshire were much improved and outscored Leitrim by 9 points to 1. Liam Watson the Warwickshire Full Forward scored 11 points all from frees including a huge score from 100 metres out. Captain Donnchadh Kennedy in midfield lead from the front as Warwickshire stormed to victory.

We also asked Cremin about what it was like to play at Croke Park and an achieve a lifelong ambition.

“Croke Park is a brilliant venue,” he added. “The facilities are equivalent to the biggest football stadiums in England and Europe. The surface was like a carpet and it seemed like we had more space to pass the ball around.”

Warwickshire: M Cremin; T Kelly, D Bruen, M O’Regan; J Collins, W Allen, D Kennedy (0-01); K Boxwell, P Uniacke (0-01); S Caulfield (0-02), C Robbins, I Dwyer (0-01); E McCabe, L Watson (0-11), K Magee.

Subs: C McBride (0-01) for McCabe (51), S Hennessy for Magee (67), J Meagher for Boxwell (69), P Crehan for Dwyer (71), C Convery for Uniacke (72)