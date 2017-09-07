ICE HOCKEY: Brothers trial for international teams

Seeking to represent Great Britain and England

Brothers Austin and Rhodes Mitchell-King, from Dunchurch, have both recently trialled for international ice hockey teams for the coming season.

Rhodes Mitchell-King

Austin trialled at Sheffield for this coming season’s GB Under 18 team. All the triallists were put through a series of fitness tests in the gym before venturing onto the ice for highly intensive skating skill tests and team drills.

The day concluded with a very fast practice game.

Selections for the final team are expected to be made known in early September with a further training camp/tournament planned for December.

Other training sessions will take place before the team travels to Estonia in April for their IIHF World Championship Group competition.

Austin, as a first year Under 18, was one of the youngest to trial so if not selected for this season will have a better chance next year.

Rhodes, who is supported by the GLL Sport Foundation through last year’s Rugby Borough Sports Awards, spent three days at Deeside Leisure Centre (North Wales) trialling for the England Under 15 team.

The camp consisted of off-ice tests, gym work and lectures on nutrition, motivation, concussion and the player’s elite pathway to prepare players for future challenges in ice hockey. Each day included a session of on ice testing and developing team skills plus an end of day inter-group practice game. Further training camps are planned for October and December with the final chosen team travelling to the Czech Republic next April.

Both boys play their club ice hockey at the Skydome in Coventry for Coventry Blaze Ice Hockey Academy – Austin for the Under 18 and 20 teams and Rhodes for the Under 15 team. Both boys also expect to be involved during the autumn in the selection process for Midlands Conference teams and perhaps as part of the final teams at Under 17 and 15 levels respectively during the latter part of the season.