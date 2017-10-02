INVICTUS GAMES: Medals for Rugby’s competitors in Toronto

Success in Canada for Jen Warren and James McGill

Rugby’s two Invictus Games athletes have won a fantastic haul of medals in Toronto.

Jen Warren on the track last year

Jen Warren won two gold, six silvers and a bronze in Canada, for handcycling, wheelchair racing and swimming.

Also competing in his second Invictus Games after Orlando last year, Newbold rugby player James McGill, 28, won two medals in the sprints on the track - silver in the 200m and bronze in the 100m.

The former Grenadier Guard, who works for Jaguar Land Rover, was medically discharged from the army in 2014 after an explosive device in Afghanistan left him seriously injured and with long-term hand damage.

An anaesthetist at Coventry’s University Hospital, Jen, 36, clocked personal bests in all her events following last year’s medal haul of one gold and eight silvers.

James McGill playing for Newbold

Her 2017 golds came in the handcycling Criterium and swimming 50m breaststroke, with two more silvers from the pool in the 100m and 50m freestyle. She also won silver in the handcycling time trial, wheelchair racing 200m, 400m and 1500m, with bronze in the 100m.

Having joined the army from medical school in 2001, the former major, who served in Afghanistan, was injured in a skiing accident in February 2008. Complications left her with nerve damage and limited use of her left leg.

The Invictus Games, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, were launched in London in 2014 by Prince Harry.