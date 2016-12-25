MERRY CHRISTMAS!

And a big thank you to all Advertiser Sport readers and writers

Happy Christmas to all Advertiser Sport readers and writers!

Thank you all very much for your interest in the Advertiser sports pages again this year - both here on our website and in print.

And to everyone who contributes to them, we realise how much time it takes to put together your results and reports every week, so they are always very much appreciated.

Thank you very much and please keep up the good work in 2017.