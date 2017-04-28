MOTORCYCLING: PB by two seconds for Jaggard, but everyone else is getting faster too!

Rugby rider in Ducati Tri-Options Cup at Brands Hatch

Two weeks on from the emotional rollercoaster of the opening round of the British championship Keith ‘Bugsy’ Jaggard and his Total Plant Solutions Ducati team headed for the compact 1.1-mile Brands Hatch Indy circuit in Kent for the latest round of the Ducati Tri-Options Cup, writes Colin Hill.

With another full schedule for the weekend and an extra day to deal with, Keith and his crew hoped to hit the road running with the set up. So, as they rolled out of the pitlane for the first free practice session on Friday afternoon they were confident they could put in some good laps. Disappointment was not to be felt as they posted the 17th fastest time, which would set him up nicely for the qualifying session first thing Saturday morning.

As Saturday morning broke Keith and his fellow competitors were first to take to the track for their one and only Qualifying run so it was imperative to find some clear space on the busy track to get a good run at the clock ... but with a little niggle with the set up and the busy track left Keith wanting for a better lap and he would see the session out stranded down in 35th and facing the dreaded last chance Qualifying race later in the day.

QUALIFYING RACE

Starting from 7th for the 12-lap dash Keith got a good start and held onto his place to for the distance to glide through to the main races on Sunday and Monday.

SUNDAY RACE 2

Having made his way through the Qualifier the previous afternoon Keith and his fellow competitors had to wait until 5pm for their only track action of the day, this time over 15 laps so still a relatively short race to make up places from his 12th row start position. As the lights went out he set off after the pack of riders ahead, clinging to the back of the rider ahead he managed to make up four places and finish the race in 30th.

MONDAY RACE 3

Unlike the previous two days, the Ducati racers were the first race of the day. Starting from the 12th row again, he would once again try and make up places by tagging onto the rider in front which had the desired effect and once again he managed to gain four places to cross the line in 30th for the second race of the weekend.

The results weren’t what Keith had hoped for but he still managed to drop his personal best lap time by over two seconds, which goes to show that everyone else is also getting faster.

The Championship now moves on to Chesire’s technical undulating Oulton Park track over the May Bank Holiday weekend.