MOTORSPORT: First meeting win for Tom Cossar

Sidecar grasstrack

Rugby’s Tom Cossar recorded his first ever meeting win with victory at the British Masters Grasstrack qualifier in Pickering, North Yorkshire last weekend.

A former passenger to his brother Mark, and when 17, the youngest ever winner of the prestigious British Masters, Tom (now 24) showed why he’s become a force to be reckoned with as a rider after an enforced spell out of the sport due to injury.

Cossar and his passenger Wayne Rickards took the chequered flag in this tough qualifier (known as the British Clubman’s Championship) at the second time of asking after a fall for one of his opponents in the first attempt to run the race. Trailing when the action was stopped, Cossar made no mistake in the re-run to capture this precious inaugural win.

“It’s great to get this first meeting win under my belt,” said Cossar. “I felt fast all day and have confidence in the engine. Hopefully there’s more to come.”

Picture by Lawrence Hammonds