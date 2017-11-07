NETBALL: Rugby netball players in new Wasps Academy League

Two local girls among eight selected from Rugby School

Eight Rugby School netball players have been selected by the new Wasps Netball Academy hubs.

The Coventry-based superleague champions recently launched eight hubs across the Midlands to target the most talented 13 to 18-year-old netball players in the area.

The girls, including local sports scholars Gigi Woodward and Caomihe Tobin, both 14, and who live in Rugby, will now receive training from Wasps’ coaches, who will also help to upskill the School’s coaches. Wasps Superleague player, Sam May, will oversee the academy, making regular visits and supporting tournaments.

The performance hubs will play each other in the Wasps Netball Academy League from February with the grand final taking place at the Ricoh Arena ahead of one of the Vitality Netball Superleague matches, which are televised on Sky Sports.

Director of Sport at Rugby School, Debbie Skene, said this was an exciting opportunity for the players to be a part of the new initiative that Wasps Netball has implemented into the region.

“This is unlike any other region and will enable our athletes to be trained by the best coaches, play matches against other high performing hubs and develop as netball players with top class sports science support,” she said. “Rugby School is proud to be in partnership with Wasps Academy and support the running of the hubs.”

Debbie is keen to build on the relationship with Wasps with the aim of working closely with the senior team and their Director of Netball, Tamsin Greenway, and to bring in more senior club players so more girls can access the hub and higher level netball.

Wasps’ U19 Head Coach, Lesley Blair, is already working at Rugby School as Netball Development Officer.