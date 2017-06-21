NETBALL: Wasps star holds masterclass for Harris students

South African International Bongi Msomi puts aspiring netballers through their paces

Super League champion and mid-court maestro Bongi Msomi treated Harris Academy students to a marvellous masterclass in netball.

Msomi, the Wasps centre court star and South African International, put 24 aspiring netballers through their paces in the session where she looked at positional play, tactics and shooting.

Using a wealth of experience she fully engaged the pupils with a range of new games and exercises and motivated them with her praise and good humour.

The girls are already looking ahead and very excited about their next season.