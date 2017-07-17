ORIENTEERING: All ages welcome to have a go at Itchington Holt event

Octavian Droobers

BRADFORD PARK AND CITY RACES

Aire Orienteers staged the annual two day ‘Fat Rascal’ event, consisting of sprints in two parks and an urban city race around Bradford. On Saturday at Peel Park there was a prologue followed by a chase sprint at Lister Park.

Top ten places, combining both, were achieved by OD members: Sheila Carey W70 2nd, 25.06mins, in the Women’s Ultra Vet class, 6th David Chandler M21, 37.20mins, Men’s Open class, 6th Chris McCartney M45 28.39mins Men’s Vet class, 8th Liz Phillips W50, 36.52mins in the Women’s Vet class and 10th Peter Carey M70, 31.12mins in the Mens Ultra Vet class.

On Sunday Sheila Carey was 3rd in the Bradford City race, taking 37.31mins to complete the 3.4km Women’s Ultra Vet course.

The local event at Rough Close Scout Camp, near Coventry, organised by Richard Gardner and set up by John Middler, saw some fast times at the event, despite some battles with holly bushes. Duncan Birtwistle M21 was 1st in 24.10mins on the 4.3km course with 20 controls, Alistair Landels M45 2nd in 25.30mins and Oliver Lunn M16 3rd in 29.22mins. Bruce Bryant was 1st on the Medium 3.2km course in 24.51mins, Liz Phillips W50 2nd in 30.54mins and Daniel Roth M45 3rd in 35.16mins. Paul Quinney M45 was 1st on the 2km Orange course in 18.54mins, Das Anup M35 2nd in 20.55mins and Eoin Hankinson M14 3rd in 24.14mins. On the short Yellow 1.9km course Colin Richards M45 was 1st in 19.33mins, William Newton M10 was 2nd in 21.39mins and Kit Griffin and Seth Blackburn M12 were 3rd in 25.04mins.

Harrison McCartney M20 has made a strong start in the Junior World Championships taking place in Finland and qualified for the final of the Middle Distance race.

Next events

The next summer evening event is on Wednesday (July 19) at Itchington Holt, near Harbury. To join in and experience this fun adventure outdoor sport, a bit like a treasure hunt, come along anytime between 6 and 7.30pm. Several courses of lengths from 2km up to 6km have been planned around the woods. Runners, joggers, walkers, beginners and experienced orienteers, of all ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families, are all welcome. Help is available to all newcomers at the event, see club website for full details. www.octavian-droobers.org. or call 01926 632189.