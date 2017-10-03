ORIENTEERING: Beginners welcome to have a go at Coombe Abbey on Saturday

Octavian Droobers members crowned British champions

The British Sprint and Middle Distance Championships were held at Milton Keynes and Wendover Woods, near Tring this weekend. Over 50 club members were amongst the 1,000 competitors entered and several were rewarded with championships titles and podium places.

British Sprint Championships

Barry Elkington, club chairman, was declared British Champion in his M60 class at the Sprints having come 6th in his heat and going on to win the A Final in the afternoon. The final course was run through Campbell Park and he completed his 2.5km course in 14.18mins just 8 seconds ahead of James Crawford from Guildford. Sheila Carey was crowned W70 Sprint Champion taking 12.20mins on the 1.6km Final over a minute ahead of Hilary Palmer from Nottingham, having also won her 1.8km qualifying heat in 12.25mins. Oliver Lunn qualified for his A M16 Final and came 8th and Mike Hampton M70 came 5th in his A Final.

B Final results included 5th for Max Straube-Roth M10, Felix Lunn M16 2nd, Oliver Flippance M16 4th, Paul Gregson M35 4th, Richard Gardner M60 4th, Bruce Bryant M60 5th, Keith Willdig M65 3rd, Liz Phillips W50 2nd, Margaret Willdig W60 4th, Karin Kirk W70 3rd, and Harriet Lawson Women’s Open 4th.

British Middle Distance Championships

There were some great courses planned in the ever popular Wendover Woods in the Chilterns. Congratulations go to champions Anne Straube who won the W40 class in 40.57mins on the 4.5km course and to Lesley Ross who won the W50 class in 37.43mins on the 4.3km course. Also on the podium were Oliver Lunn who took 2nd on the 4.1km course in 28.18mins just 1.26mins behind the winner, Nathan Lawson M20 2nd in 30.57mins on the 4.8km course, Juliette Soulard W45 3rd in 45.20mins on the 4.5km course and Sheila Carey W70 3rd in 30.45mins on the 2.4km course.

Max Straube-Roth was 10th in his M10 class taking 20.07mins on the 1.9km course, as was Alfie Bullus M18 taking 48.44mins on the 4.8km course, Duncan Birtwistle M21 was 6th in 36.29mins on the 5.7km course, Alistair Landels M45 was 4th in 39.15mins on the 5.1km course, Barry Elkington M60 was 5th in 38.25mins on the 4.5km course and Mike Hampton M70 5th in 48.49mins on the 4.3km course,

On the colour coded courses Rob Bambrook was 1st on the 1.9km Orange course in 19.19mins and Mat Bambrook M14 7th in 27.48mins. Adam Landels M8 4th on the White 1.8km course in 21.32mins.

Weekend of Orienteering - Next Events

The next events organised by Octavian Droobers take place on Saturday (October 7) at Coombe Country Park, Binley, near Coventry and at Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield. Elmdon Park, Solihull, on Sunday (October 8). Start times at Coombe are anytime from 10am until 12 noon and there are several races and challenges planned, including a score, find as many controls as you can within a 45minute time limit.

Start times at Sutton Park, which includes the West Midlands Championships, are from 10.30am until 12.30pm. There is no need to pre-book, all abilities and ages, 5–85 years, are welcome to come along and try this outdoor adventure sport, a bit like a treasure hunt. Help is given to all newcomers and there will be a range of courses from 2km up to 6km to suit for beginners and experienced orienteers. See website for all details www.octavian-droobers.org or call (01926) 632189.