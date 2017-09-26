ORIENTEERING: Beginners welcome to have a go at Coombe Country Park event

Octavian Droobers

At the West Midlands League event staged at Oldacre on Cannock Chase, the great weather encouraged many competitors from all the West Midlands clubs to try to improve their league positions. Underfoot the dense heather, brambles and gorse made the going pretty tough for runners searching for controls which were fairly well hidden.

David Lawson M50 was 5th, top OD runner on the longest course, Brown 8.4km with 175 metres of climb, and found the 24 controls points in 79.45mins just ahead of David Leadley M50 80.05mins. On the Blue 5.9km course with 145 metres of climb, 2nd place went to Barry Elkington M60 taking 51.57mins, Andy Emmerson M60 was 5th in 53.18mins just ahead of Tom Jeffries M45 53.46mins. Liz Phillips W50 was 9th, 2nd woman, on the Green 4.4km course in 61.51mins. Top 10 places were won by Bruce Bryant M60 1st in 37.25mins, 2nd Peter Carey M70 46.27mins and 5th Sheila Carey W70 51.03mins on the Short Green 3.4km course.

Leo Morgado M45 was 4th and Hilary May 6th on the Light Green 3.1km course. Josie Smart W12 was 4th on the 2.9m Orange course taking 40.30mins. The youngest club juniors were: Reuben Jeffries M6 4th, Darcy Dunn W10 7th and Henry Jeffries M10 8th on the Yellow course.

At Kedleston, Derbyshire, Max Straube-Roth M10 was 6th in 26.26mins on the Yellow 2.6km course, Anne Straube W40 was 6th on the Blue 7.6km course in 63.57mins and Mike Hampton M70 was 5th on the Short Green 4.3km course in 41.51mins.

Representing England, Lesley Ross, with her team mates came 4th in the relays in the Veteran Home Internationals event in Scotland this weekend. She was 5th in the individual race on Sunday, helping England to victory in both the relays and the individual championships. England scored a total of 259 points and second place went to Scotland 240 points.

Lesley’s mother, Hilary Simpson W75 is having some success in her age group competing in the Australian Orienteering Championships, and came 2nd in the Sprint race around Bathurst Campus, New South Wales, on Day 1 of the six-day Carnival event. Will Gardner M21 is also competing in Australia and came 6th in the middle distance event.

Weekend of Orienteering - Next Events

The next events organised by Octavian Droobers take place on Saturday, October 7 at Coombe Country Park near Brinklow and at Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield. Elmdon Park, Solihull, on Sunday, October 8. Start times at Coombe are anytime from 10am until 12 noon and there are several races and challenges planned, including a score, find as many controls as you can within a 45-minute time limit.

Start times at Sutton Park, which includes the West Midlands Championships, are from 10.30 until 12.30pm.

There is no need to pre-book, all abilities and ages, 5 – 85 years, are welcome to come along and try this outdoor adventure sport, a bit like a treasure hunt. Help is given to all newcomers and there will be a range of courses from 2km up to 6km to suit for beginners and experienced orienteers. See website for all details www.octavian-droobers.org or call (01926) 632189.