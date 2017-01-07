ORIENTEERING: Champions on New Year’s Day

Octavian Droobers

The annual New Year’s Day West Midlands interclub competition, the Laurie Bradley Trophy, was this year organised by POTOC, (Potteries Orienteering Club) and held at Bathpool Country Park, near Kidsgrove, Staffordshire.

Six teams competed for the trophy and the Octavian Droobers club captain, Alistair Powell, was very pleased with club member’s outstanding performances around the very wet muddy park and woods plus finding additional controls in surrounding housing estates.

The winning score of 6020 points was achieved by Droobers’ top 25 runners across all ages. Each orienteer had to navigate and visit as many control sites as possible earning 10 points each within the one-hour time limit. Harlequin Orienteers were 2nd with 2760 points and Wrekin 3rd with 2660 points.

Winner of the Junior Men Trophy was Felix Lunn who scored 310.

The highest scorers for the club were Alistair Powell 340 points, Kirsten Strain 300, Andy Emmerson 330, Chris McCartney 320, Felix Lunn 310, Richard Gardner 290, Oliver Lunn 290, Dave Marr 280, Richard Steel 270, Philip Lunn 240, Nathan Chapple 240, Rob Smart 230, Jill Emmerson 220, Philip Kirk 220, Gerry Spalton 220, Peter Carey 210, Paul Gregson 210, Sheila Carey 210, Philip May 200, Kimberley Lunn 190, Trevor Simpson 180, Florence Lunn 180, John Ward 170, Pippa Smart 170 and Liam Chapple 170.