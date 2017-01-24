ORIENTEERING: England selection for three Octavian Droobers

Have a go at Daventry Country Park

England Orienteering Council have announced selections for the annual Interland match to be held in the Ardennes, southern Belgium, on 2nd April. Congratulations to Nathan Lawson M20, Anne Straube W40 and Liz Phillips W50 who will represent England in a five way competition against two Belgian teams, Flemish and French speaking, the Netherlands and the French Liques des Hauts de France. The 42 strong team will be hoping to win back the trophy having come second last year.

Octavian Droobers welcomed a huge number of newcomers and experienced orienteers from surrounding counties to the 2nd West Midlands League event at Brandon Wood, near Coventry. Nearly 250 competitors with ages ranging from 5 to 75 years old enjoyed the crisp, cold but beautiful woodlands. Max Straube-Roth M10 was the winner of the Short White 1.6km course taking 20.07mins, Darcy Dunn W10 was 2nd in 20.13mins and Tilly Flippance W10 was 3rd in 20.31mins. On the Yellow 2.4km course Bethan Dunn W14 with mum Mandy were 1st in 21.38mins, Eoin Hankinson M14 was 2nd in 24.30mins and Richards Askham M10 from South Midlands O. Club was 3rd in 26.15mins. Luke Cherry M14 was top OD runner on the Orange 3.3km course in 35.54mins, Andy Rogers M40 was 2nd in 37.31mins and Harrington Leake M12, Leicestershire was 3rd in 38.33mins.

Light Green 3.9km course results: 1st Tabitha Lunn W14 41mins, 2nd Jacob Oxtoby M14 42.37mins, 3rd Alicia Roberts W18 44.15mins. Kevin Gallagher M65 from Leicestershire won the Short Green 3.9km course in 46.22mins, Timothy Law M21 was 2nd in 47.17mins and John Palmer M70 from Nottingham was 3rd in 49.47mins. David Lawson M50 was 1st on the Green 4.7km course in 33.24mins, Paul Morris M60 from Nottingham 2nd in 40mins and Richard Gardner M60 3rd in 40.05mins. Alexander Landels M45 from S. Yorkshire was 1st finding 22 controls in 51.46mins on the Blue 7.2km course, Tom Jeffries M45 2nd in 52.29mins and Dai Bedwell M50 from Derwent Valley 3rd in 54.49mins. Finn Lydon M18 from Leicestershire won the longest 9.4km course in 57.59mins ahead of fellow club member Jamie Rennie M45 67.39mins and Graham Pigott M35 from Potteries club was 3rd in 69.28mins

Next Event

Octavian Droobers will be holding an event on Saturday, February 4 at Daventry Country Park, with starts from 10am until 12noon. Beginners and families will be especially welcome to experience this fun, outdoor active sport. Courses from 1km to 5km will be available and helpers will be on hand to instruct on how to read map and use electronic timers. Full details on www.octavian-droobers.org website or call (01926) 632189.