ORIENTEERING: Great Britain call-up for Will Gardner

Have a go at Coombe Abbey country park on Saturday

Congratulations to Octavian Droober Will Gardner, who will be taking his place in the Great Britain team at the World Orienteering Championships this weekend in Estonia. The club wishes him and the team every success. Will is also a member of Rugby and Northampton Athletics Club.

Octavian Droobers continue to enjoy racing around the towns and cities this summer. In Loughborough Bruce Bryant was 1st on the Mens Ultra Vet 3.9km course in 36.38mins, Peter Carey was 8th and Roman Kotecky 9th. Josie Smart was 2nd on the W12 1.5km course in 15mins and Pippa Smart 2nd on the Women’s junior 4km course in 49.58mins.

Lesley Ross also clocked up a 2nd place on the Women’s Open 7.4km course taking 72.52mins. Liz Phillips was placed 4th in 60.44mins and Jill Emmerson 5th in 66.23mins on the Women’s Veteran 5.8km course. Andy Emmerson was 5th on the Men’s Veteran 7.4km course in 61.36mins. On the Women’s Super Vet 3.9km course Jane Stew was 6th, Sheila Carey 7th and Joanne Leigh 10th. Sam Leadley W18 was 10th in the Men’s Open taking 86.46mins on the 9.1km course. Sue Bicknell was 5th on the Women’s Ultra Vet 3km course.

Nottingham Orienteering Club organised the Meadow Sprint event and after two sprint races Liz Phillips was 3rd overall in the W40 class as was Bruce Bryant in the M55 class. Peter Carey was 2nd in the M65 class and Sheila Carey 3rd in the W65 class. At the Hull City of Culture weekend on Day 1, Liz Phillips was 2nd overall after completing 3 races in the Women’s Veteran class. Bruce Bryant was 1st overall in the Men’s Super Vet class and Mike Hampton joint 6th in the Men’s Ultra Vet class. Nathan Lawson was the winner of the Men’s Open Hull City Race on Day 2 taking 38.84mins on the 8.1km course and David Lawson M50 was 2nd on the Veteran Men’s 7.6km course in 44.18mins.

Next events

A special beginners’ event is being organised at Coombe Country Park, near Brinklow on Saturday (July 1). There will be two short courses for beginners and those fairly new to the sport of orienteering. This will appeal to families who want to experience an outdoor adventure rather like a treasure hunt. Just turn up anytime between 11am and 3pm, help is available to all newcomers.

The next summer evening event is on Wednesday (July 5) at Rough Close Scout Camp, Tile Hill, Coventry. To join in and experience this fun adventure outdoor sport, a bit like a treasure hunt, come along anytime between 6 and 7.30pm. Several courses of lengths from 2km up to 6km have been planned through the woods. Runners, joggers, walkers, beginners and experienced orienteers, of all ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families, are all welcome.

Help is available to all newcomers at the event, see club website for full details: www.octavian-droobers.org. or ring (01926) 632189.