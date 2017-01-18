ORIENTEERING: Have a go at Brandon Wood on Sunday

News from Octavian Droobers’ latest events

Results from West Midlands League at Postensplain, Wyre Forest, Worcestershire

The first in the series of league events for 2017, organised by Harlequins Orienteering Club, saw a good number of Octavian Droober orienteers turn out to help the club. The rain disappeared and the conditions underfoot in the forest were fairly clear, not too many brambles, so some very fast times were recorded by runners.

Juniors did well and had some good runs with Finley Flippance M12 winning the Orange 2.2km course with 85 metres of climb and finding the 8 controls positioned throughout the woods in 28.09mins and, on the same course, Lewis Oxtoby M12 was 4th in 49.11mins. Nathan Chapple M14 was first on the 2.6km Light Green course with 106 metres of climb in 32.36mins, Jacob Oxtoby M14 was 2nd 39.49mins, Florence Lunn W14 was 3rd in 46.45mins and Tabitha Lunn W14 4th in 47.17mins. On the White 1.9km course Tilly Flippance W10 was 3rd in 30.10mins.

On the Blue 4.8km course with 175 metres of climb and 19 controls Oliver Lunn M16 was first in 41.07minutes, Felix Lunn M16 was 3rd in 42.24mins, Tom Jeffries M45 5th in 43.51mins, Oliver Flippance M16 6th in 44.32mins and Lesley Ross W50 7th in 45.18mins.

Chris McCartney M45 was beaten into 2nd place by less than a minute taking 62.27mins on the longest and steepest course, Brown 6.4km with 260 metres of climb and 25 controls, and David Leadley M50 was placed 3rd taking 66.37mins. Peter Carey M70 was 2nd on the Short Green 2.6km course in 29.07mins, Sue Hallett W70 9th in 38.31mins and John Bowman M75 10th in 39.02mins.

At Bagworth Common and Woods, Leicestershire Orienteering Club held an event which attracted several club members. Nathan Lawson M20 came 2nd on the longest course, Brown 8.8km with 180 metres of climb taking 57.50mins. Mateusz Podsiadly M21 was 7th on the Brown 8.6km course in 62.27mins at the Bristol Orienteering event at Cannop Ponds, Forest of Dean.

Octavian Droobers will be welcoming newcomers and beginners to experience orienteering at Brandon Wood, near Coventry, on Sunday (January 22), anytime from 10am until 12noon. Help will be given to runners and walkers on how to use electronic timers and read the large scale map. Bring a compass if you have one. See octavian-droobers.org or tel. 01926 632189 for more details.