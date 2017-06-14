ORIENTEERING: Have a go at Coombe Country Park on Wednesday

Octavian Droobers

BOK BLAST – TWO URBAN ORIENTEERING RACES

Octavian Droobers joined the 1,000 runners to experience two days of racing around Bristol Harbourside from the event centre at the impressive City Hall.

Day 1 incorporated the popular Euro Tour and attracted competitors from all over the continent. The courses took the northern part of the Harbourside and Clifton Wood area, a complex under and overpass road system and a start high up at Cabot Tower.

Bruce Bryant M60 was 3rd in 39.51mins on the Ultravet 4.4km course and Mike Hampton was 2nd M70 on the same course taking 44.04mins. Chris McCartney M45 was 4th in 57.45mins on the Veteran Men 6.7km course. Liz Phillips W50 was 5th from a field of 90 entrants, on the Supervet Women 4.6k course in 40.05mins. Hilary May W60 was 5th on the Newcomers 3.2km Short course taking 47.54mins. Nadine Wright W21 was 11th on the Senior Womens 6.7km course in 70.40mins.

Day 2 used the Harbourside East and Temple Quarter areas and competitors had to navigate through parks, in and around buildings and cross several bridges. Duncan Birtwistle M21 was 4th on the Open Men 7.5km course in 42.49mins. Sheila Carey W70 was 2nd on the Ultravet Women 3.25km course taking 31.55mins. Chris McCartney M45 was 4th on the Veteran Men 6.35km course in 44.09mins and Iain Botheroyd M45 was 8th in 44.43mins.

Next event

The next summer evening event is on Wednesday (June 21) at Coombe Country Park, near Brinklow. To join in and experience this fun adventure outdoor sport, a bit like a treasure hunt, come along anytime between 6 and 7.30pm. Several courses of lengths from 2km up to 6km have been planned through the country park. Runners, joggers, walkers, beginners and experienced orienteers, of all ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families, are all welcome. Help is available to all newcomers at the event, see club website for full details. www.octavian-droobers.org. or call (01926) 632189.