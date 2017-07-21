ORIENTEERING: Have a go at Coventry’s Memorial Park

News from their latest events

Manchester and District organised a two-part Urban Sprint at Birchwood near Warrington on Saturday.

Top ten placed runners from the club were David Chandler M21 10th on the Men’s Open 3.7km race with an overall time of 29.06 mins, after completing Part 1 in 14.47mins and part two in 14.19mins.

Bruce Bryant M60 was 4th overall in 25.10mins on the Men’s super vet 3.3km course. Mike Hampton M70 was 4th and Peter Carey M70 6th on the Men’s Ultra Vet 3km course in 28.33mins and 30.49mins respectively after completing both parts.

Sheila Carey W70 was 2nd on the Women’s Ultra Vet 3km course taking 31.52mins overall. Liz Phillips W50 was also placed 2nd on the Womens Vets 3.3km course taking 30.59mins.

Day 2 was the British Mixed Sprint Relays held around Edge Hill University campus, Ormskirk, and organised by Deeside Orienteering Club. ‘The Seventy ODds’ team of Peter Carey M70, Mike Hampton M70 and Sheila Carey W70 clocked up a 3rd place in the Ultra Vet over 65 category.

OD club member Anne Straube, representing Germany, was placed 5th in the World Trail Orienteering Championships held in Lithuania. This was a tremendous performance to gain a podium place in this competition.

Stef Howarth organised, with her family, a great summer evening of orienteering around Brueton Park, Solihull.

She welcomed many newcomers from around the area who enjoyed four very different courses.

The Score course, find as many controls as you can in 30mins, was won by Sam Leadley M18 who found all 25 in 24.08mins, 2nd was Paul Quinney M45 who also found them all in 27.35mins and Peter Carey was 3rd in 29.54mins.

The short yellow 2.3km course was easily won by first timer Matt Bambrook M14 who only took 16.19mins, Thomas M14 and Edward Shingleton M10 were 2nd in 20.30mins and William Newton M10 was 3rd in 22.16mins. Christian Roberts M14 was 1st on the Orange 3.7km course in 23 mins, Alicia Roberts W18 2nd 25.21mins and newcomer Jonah Hearn M8 3rd in 27.09mins.

The ‘Dog and Bone’ course was hotly contested between brother Felix M16 and Oliver Lunn M16 who took 31.47mins and 32.25mins respectively to find pairs of controls within the 45 time limit, David Leadley was 3rd in 34.20mins.

Next events

The next summer evening event is on Wednesday (July 26) at the Memorial Park, Coventry.

To join in and experience this fun adventure outdoor sport, a bit like a treasure hunt, come along anytime between 6 and 7.30pm.

Several courses of lengths from 2km up to 6km have been planned around the park. Runners, joggers, walkers, beginners and experienced orienteers, of all ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families, are all welcome. Help is available to all newcomers at the event, see club website for full details: www.octavian-droobers.org or call (01926) 632189.