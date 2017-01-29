ORIENTEERING: Have a go at Daventry Country Park

Invitation to beginners by the Octavian Droobers

Octavian Droobers will be holding an event on Saturday, February 4 at Daventry Country Park, with starts from 10am until 12noon.

Beginners and families will be especially welcome to experience this fun, outdoor active sport.

Courses from 1km to 5km will be available and helpers will be on hand to instruct on how to read map and use electronic timers.

Full details on www.octavian-droobers.org website or call (01926) 632189.