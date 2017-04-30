ORIENTEERING: Have a go at Daventry’s Borough Hill on Wednesday

Octavian Droobers

This weekend there was a race around Royston Town, North Hertfordshire, organised byWest Anglian Orienteering Club. Two OD club members won their age classes on the hilly courses: Nadine Wright W21 won the Women’s Open 6.8km course with 135 metres of climb in 63.32mins and Sheila Carey W70 was 1st on the Women’s Ultra Vet 4.2km course with 70 metres of climb in 43.30mins.

Liz Phillips W50 was 3rd in 67.54mins on the Women’s Vet 6.4km course with 100 metres of climb. On the Men’s Super Vet 6.4km course Mike Snell M60 was 8th in 60.16mins. Three OD club members were in the top ten on the Men’s Ultra Vet 5.1km course, Mike Hampton M70 5th in 52.59mins, Bruce Bryant M60 7th in 54.38mins and Pete Carey M70 9th in 55.42mins.

Next event: The club are holding an event on Wednesday (May 3) at Daventry on Borough Hill. Runners and walkers will be most welcome to test their navigation and running skills on the hill. Instruction given to all newcomers, starts are anytime between 6 and 7.30pm. See www.octavian-droobers.org for full details.