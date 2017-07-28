ORIENTEERING: Have a go at new orienteering races around Rugby

Octavian Droobers staging event for all ages on Wednesday, August 9

Following on from the success of the Orienteering urban races held earlier in the year around Rugby Town streets, Octavian Droobers orienteering club are holding another one staged for the first time in the Lower Hillmorton area.

This summer evening event takes place on Wednesday, August 9 and beginners and experienced orienteers alike can come along anytime between 6 and 7pm to experience this fun adventure outdoor sport, a bit like a treasure hunt.

Three courses of lengths from 1.7km up to 5.9km (8km actual running distance) have been planned around the parkland and wooded areas of Whinfield and streets of Lower Hillmorton.

The challenge is to visit all the individual control points put out by organisers Sheila and Peter Carey in the right order in the fastest time. Deciding which route to take all adds to the fun and time taken.

Competitors will be using the new specially drawn map to locate the controls and an electronic timer. Runners, joggers, walkers, of all ages, 5 – 85 years, especially families, are all welcome. Help is available to all newcomers at the event, see club website for full details. www.octavian-droobers.org. or ring (01926) 632189.