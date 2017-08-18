ORIENTEERING: Newcomers try latest Rugby urban event from Whinfield Rec

Another chance to try orienteering at Ryton Pools Country Park on Wednesday

Following on from the very successful national UK League Rugby Urban event earlier in the year, the club scheduled another urban event in Rugby’s Lower Hillmorton area, using a new map by Mike Hampton. Organisers Sheila and Peter Carey, based the event at Whinfield Park, and designed three courses to suit all abilities. They were pleased with the number of orienteers who competed, especially the newcomers from Rugby.

Rob Smart and Paul Albon enjoying last Wednesday's event in Rugby

Three courses were planned to suit all abilities. Finn Flippance M12 was 1st on the Short 1.7km course finding all 8 controls in 12.33mins. William Newton M10 was 2nd in 13.53 and Mia Rayner W14 3rd in 19.44. Annabel Rayner W18 was 1st on the Medium 4.3km course finding 11 controls in 58.36, Margaret Willdig W60 was 2nd in 62.56 and new club member Matt Bambrook M14 (shadowed by his dad) was 3rd Octavian Droober taking 79.35.

Nathan Lawson M20 was top runner on the Long 5.9km course with 12 controls in 31.52, Dai Bedwell M50 from Derwent Valley was 2nd in 37.52 and Mike Wheeler M45 was 3rd in 38.39. Top women on this course were Nadine Wright W21 45.56 and Harriet Lawson W21 46.24. Paul Albon M21 of Lower Hillmorton, Rugby, was top newcomer taking 46.41mins.

Compton Verney Permanent Orienteering Courses: On Saturday Octavian Droobers will be on hand, from 11am until 3pm, to give tips on how to navigate around the extensive grounds on any of the three permanent courses, easy, medium or long.

Maps can be purchased at the welcome centre for £1 or downloaded free from the website www.comptonverney.org. Compton Verney is situated off the Fosse Way, near Combrook, postcode CV35 9HZ, and normal admission prices will apply.

Next Events

The next events organised by Octavian Droobers take place at Ryton Pools Country Park Park, Bubbenhall, on Wednesday (August 23) and Burton Dassett Country Park on Wednesday (August 30). Start times are from 6–7.30pm.

There is no need to pre book, all abilities and ages, 5 – 85 years, are welcome to come along and try this outdoor adventure sport, a bit like a treasure hunt.

Help is given to all newcomers and there will be courses from 2km up to 6km suitable for beginners and experienced orienteers.

See website for all details www.octavian-droobers.org including organiser’s contact details.