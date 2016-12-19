ORIENTEERING: Octavian Droobers

West Midlands Champions for 2016 with 16 individual winners

Following successful runs at the Dymock Forest event in Worcestershire, organised by Harlequins Orienteering Club, the West Midlands Association announce the following Octavian Droobers are West Midlands Individual Champions for 2016.

Congratulations to the Juniors Champions: Tilly Flippance won the W10 category, Florence Lunn W12, Pippa Smart W14, Peter Markham M12, Cameron Williams-Stein M14. Senior women winners are: Kerrie Flippance W40, Lesley Ross W45, Liz Phillips W50, Elizabeth Urquhart W60, Sheila Carey W70 and Hilary Simpson W75, Senior Men winners are Ben Flippance M35, Chris McCartney M45, David Leadley M50, Barry Elkington M60 and Peter Carey M70.

After 11 events held at various venues around the West Midlands Octavian Droobers club members have accumulated an amazing 7162 points to become the West Midland League Champions for 2016. Wrekin Orienteers scored 6904 and Walton Chasers were in 3rd place with 6684 points. Contributing to this by scoring maximum points of 500 from their best performances at 5 league competitions were: Finley Flippance M12, Nathan Chapple M14, David Leadley M50, Liz Phillips W50, Barry Elkington M60, Peter Carey M70, Florence Lunn W12, Sheila Carey W70, Hilary Simpson W75, Sue Hallett W70. The following club members points were added to the total: Oliver Lunn M14 with 495, Lesley Ross W50 475, Liam Chapple M45 416, David Dunn M35 404 and Richard Steel M50 372.